Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kylie Jenner and Stormi shot a Vogue cover at home on an iPhone
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Kylie Jenner and Stormi shot a Vogue cover at home on an iPhone

Kylie Jenner and Stormi shot a Vogue cover at home on an iPhone

The makeup mogul and her 2-year-old daughter had an at-home photo session for Vogue Czechoslovakia amid the pandemic.Jenner shared the groundbreaking image to Instagram.She also graciously gave her 181 million followers a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot with an up-close photo cuddling with her toddler.“i love this little baby so much i want to burst..

Sometimes i just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again...” .“... who knew something so little could take up most of your heart,” she wrote in her caption.Photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli, who directed Jenner and Stormi throughout the shoot via FaceTime, also shared a glimpse into the revolutionary shoot.It’s safe to say fans love the photos.“Cuteness overload,” one user wrote

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is a 'Vogue' Cover Star at 2 Years Old!

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia! The new mag marks the...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineNew Zealand Herald




Tweets about this

childdmoonlight

Gigi🌏💕🛸 RT @FashionTalkFR: Kylie Jenner & Stormi for VOGUE CS (Shot on FaceTime) https://t.co/ddMJWmviPE 1 day ago

anwarmailer

anwar Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Share Their First Vogue Cover (and It Was Shot on an iPhone) - E! Online… https://t.co/dKuKaPvah2 1 day ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is a 'Vogue' Cover Star at 2 Years Old! Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are o… https://t.co/KherjWx84T 3 days ago

InTheKnow

In The Know Kylie Jenner and Stormi shot a Vogue cover at home on an iPhone https://t.co/MLHRZQHqHR 3 days ago

ITKPopCulture

In The Know Pop Culture Kylie Jenner and Stormi shot a Vogue cover at home on an iPhone https://t.co/PG31Th8LPn 3 days ago

kristoferkawas

kristoferkawas Travis Scott and Daughter Stormi Have Matching Hairstyles on Family Vacation With Kylie Jenner The rapper shared th… https://t.co/6aRidzZ50F 4 days ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Kylie Jenner Revealed How She Shot The Photos For Her And Stormi's First Joint Vogue Cover From Home… https://t.co/pl3DTEdpyq 4 days ago

magic949

Magic 94-9 And it was shot on an iPhone. 😳 But really, you have to see how cute little Stormi is on the Vogue cover! 💜 Check i… https://t.co/ZIfOIFUUAo 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi front cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia [Video]

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi front cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the cover image of Vogue Czechoslovakia which features herself and her daughter Stormi.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published
Strike a pose: Stormi Webster's first Vogue cover [Video]

Strike a pose: Stormi Webster's first Vogue cover

Stormi Webster has appeared on her first Vogue magazine cover alongside her mother Kylie Jenner.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published
No Woman No Cry Documentary movie [Video]

No Woman No Cry Documentary movie

No Woman No Cry Documentary movie trailer HD - Every minute a woman dies from preventable complications during pregnancy or birth. It is a tragic reality that in many parts of the world becoming..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:53Published