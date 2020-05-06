Kylie Jenner and Stormi shot a Vogue cover at home on an iPhone

The makeup mogul and her 2-year-old daughter had an at-home photo session for Vogue Czechoslovakia amid the pandemic.Jenner shared the groundbreaking image to Instagram.She also graciously gave her 181 million followers a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot with an up-close photo cuddling with her toddler.“i love this little baby so much i want to burst..

Sometimes i just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again...” .“... who knew something so little could take up most of your heart,” she wrote in her caption.Photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli, who directed Jenner and Stormi throughout the shoot via FaceTime, also shared a glimpse into the revolutionary shoot.It’s safe to say fans love the photos.“Cuteness overload,” one user wrote