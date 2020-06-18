D'Elia'sSex Misconduct Accusations Not A Surprise

Several women took to Twitter to accuse Chris D’Elia of trying to solicit photos and arrange sexual encounters with them when they were underage.

He issued a statement, denying the allegations.

According to the Blast, it seems that none of this comes as a surprise to his fellow comedians, actors, and writers, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

"This Chris D'Elia shit is wild, but I guess it's always the first person you suspect," Django Gold, a writer for "The Late Show with Stephen The Colbert" said.

"It’s important to separate the art from the artist.

For instance, chris d’elia is a sh**ty person but he’s also a sh**ty comedian," writer P.J.

Evans added.

“Just remembering how conflicted the comedy community was over Louis CK because many of us liked him and his act.

I’m looking but I see no conflicts on Twitter today lol,” comedian Laurie Kilmartin tweeted.

"Who could've known Chris D'Elia was a creep other than anyone who's ever looked at him or heard him say things," comedian Lane Moore wrote.