California Leaders Applaud Supreme Court Upholding DACA
California leaders were quick to call Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling upholding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program a victory.
SCOTUS rejects President Trump's bid to end DACAThe supreme court has ruled against President Trump's decision to end DACA. The program protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.
U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant programThe U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt President Donald Trump a major setback on his hardline immigration policies, blocking his bid to end a program that protects from deportation hundreds of..
Bay Area Leaders React to DACA Supreme Court RulingKPIX 5's Anne Makovec spoke with Gov. Gavin Newsom about the surprise ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on DACA. (6-18-20)