Trump will try again after Supreme Court DACA decision
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published
President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration will make a filing on "Dreamer" immigrants in the United States, without providing details, to address the Supreme Court's ruling that said he broke federal procedure law in ending a program shielding them from deportation.

Colette Luke has more.

A day after the Supreme Court blocked his bid to end the DACA program, President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration would try again.

Trump on Twitter referenced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that shields immigrants who are in the United States illegally but entered as children – known as Dreamers - from deportation.

Trump tweeted : “"The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won.

They 'punted', much like in a football game…We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfill the Supreme Court’s ruling & request of yesterday," Trump, however, did not explain what he meant by "enhanced papers." The highest court in the country left the door open for Trump to attempt again to rescind the program, ruling only that the administration had not met a procedural requirement and its actions were (quote) "arbitrary and capricious" under federal law.

On Friday, Department of Homeland Security acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli said the department would (quote) "move as quickly as possible" to present Trump with various executive options he could take.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was created by Trump’s Democratic predecessor Barack Obama in 2012.

It protects roughly 649,000 immigrants, mostly young Hispanic adults born in Mexico and other Latin American countries from deportation and provides them work permits.



