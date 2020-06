'We will have to become exporters of commodities that we import now': PM Modi Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:59s - Published 3 minutes ago 'We will have to become exporters of commodities that we import now': PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining. The launch event was held via video conference in New Delhi. To minimise imports and improve local production, the Centre gave free hand to 41 coal mines. This announcement was made under the stimulus package for Covid-hit economy. 0

