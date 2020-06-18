Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age 103
Entertainer Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age 103.
Her songs including We Will Meet Again rallied troops during WWII.
D Matheson RT @BBCArchive: Dame Vera Lynn has died, aged 103. In 1981, the she told Michael Parkinson how she became the "Forces' Sweetheart". https:/… 15 seconds ago
Buzz Degg RT @CanonImages15: A poignant reminder as a lone Spitfire passes over Sussex this afternoon from the direction of Ditchling, th home of Dam… 20 seconds ago
RonReg0807 RT @CromwellStuff: Dame Vera Lynn God probably died of a broken heart after watching scumbags trashing everything she believed in. She kept… 44 seconds ago
Ghieth RT @WWIIpix: Dame Vera Lynn, whose songs helped raise Allied morale in World War Two, has died at the age of 103.
"We'll Meet Again" - one… 59 seconds ago
Laurence Pais RT @AlastairBruce_: We will not meet her again. National icon of resistance in war & COVID, Dame Vera Lynn, died this morning at 103. The m… 1 minute ago
Gisborough Priory RT @nymr: We are sad to hear the news this morning that Dame Vera Lynn has died, aged 103. Here she is pictured with locomotive No. 3672 “D… 2 minutes ago
David A Elvy RT @BBCBreaking: Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces' Sweetheart whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, has died aged 103 https://t.co/Ac… 2 minutes ago
gj1023 #The Clown is not my PM🏴 RT @itvanglia: Bedfordshire fundraiser Captain Tom Moore pays tribute to Dame Vera Lynn, who died today aged 103:
https://t.co/n3VZTzaf2x… 3 minutes ago
Dame Vera Lynn ‘defined the soul of a nation’Dame Vera Lynn was an “absolute figurehead of Britain” according to a music industry boss who worked with the late singer. Interview with Dickon Stainer, president and CEO of Global Classics & Jazz..
All you need to know from the June 18 coronavirus briefingA round-up of the Government's daily Covid-19 press conference, where Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that development of the NHS track and trace app had halted.
Vera Lynn, The Forces' Sweetheart, Dies Aged 103Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces' Sweetheart whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, has died aged 103. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us..