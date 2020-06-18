Global  

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age 103
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age 103

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age 103

Entertainer Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age 103.

Her songs including We Will Meet Again rallied troops during WWII.

Dame Vera Lynn - the Forces Sweetheart - dies at the age of 103

Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103 - the singer’s family have said.
Hereford Times - Published Also reported by BBC News, Brighton and Hove News, WorldNews, Hull Daily Mail


In Pictures: The life of Dame Vera Lynn

Dame Vera Lynn, who has died at the age of 103, found fame as the singing morale-booster for British...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

British singer and wartime icon Dame Vera Lynn has died aged 103

British singer and songwriter Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103. She was very popular during...
SBS - Published Also reported by WorldNews, Hull Daily Mail




davidmatheson27

D Matheson RT @BBCArchive: Dame Vera Lynn has died, aged 103. In 1981, the she told Michael Parkinson how she became the "Forces' Sweetheart". https:/… 15 seconds ago

Prof_Strontius

Buzz Degg RT @CanonImages15: A poignant reminder as a lone Spitfire passes over Sussex this afternoon from the direction of Ditchling, th home of Dam… 20 seconds ago

RonReg0807

RonReg0807 RT @CromwellStuff: Dame Vera Lynn God probably died of a broken heart after watching scumbags trashing everything she believed in. She kept… 44 seconds ago

MGhieth

Ghieth RT @WWIIpix: Dame Vera Lynn, whose songs helped raise Allied morale in World War Two, has died at the age of 103. "We'll Meet Again" - one… 59 seconds ago

Lpais5

Laurence Pais RT @AlastairBruce_: We will not meet her again. National icon of resistance in war & COVID, Dame Vera Lynn, died this morning at 103. The m… 1 minute ago

GisboroprioryEH

Gisborough Priory RT @nymr: We are sad to hear the news this morning that Dame Vera Lynn has died, aged 103. Here she is pictured with locomotive No. 3672 “D… 2 minutes ago

Coasterdave81

David A Elvy RT @BBCBreaking: Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces' Sweetheart whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, has died aged 103 https://t.co/Ac… 2 minutes ago

gj1023

gj1023 #The Clown is not my PM🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @itvanglia: Bedfordshire fundraiser Captain Tom Moore pays tribute to Dame Vera Lynn, who died today aged 103: https://t.co/n3VZTzaf2x… 3 minutes ago


Dame Vera Lynn ‘defined the soul of a nation’ [Video]

Dame Vera Lynn ‘defined the soul of a nation’

Dame Vera Lynn was an “absolute figurehead of Britain” according to a music industry boss who worked with the late singer. Interview with Dickon Stainer, president and CEO of Global Classics & Jazz..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
All you need to know from the June 18 coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the June 18 coronavirus briefing

A round-up of the Government's daily Covid-19 press conference, where Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that development of the NHS track and trace app had halted.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
Vera Lynn, The Forces' Sweetheart, Dies Aged 103 [Video]

Vera Lynn, The Forces' Sweetheart, Dies Aged 103

Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces' Sweetheart whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, has died aged 103. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:37Published