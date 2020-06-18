Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Forces' Sweetheart' Vera Lynn dies aged 103
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:33s - Published
'Forces' Sweetheart' Vera Lynn dies aged 103

'Forces' Sweetheart' Vera Lynn dies aged 103

Singer Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two with her song "We'll Meet Again," has died at the age of 103.

Edward Baran reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Her morale-boosting performances during the Second World War earned her the nickname "the Forces' Sweetheart." British Singer Dame Vera Lynn has died aged 103.

Lynn struck a chord with soldiers fighting overseas and with the public back in Britain with songs such as "We'll Meet Again" and "The White Cliffs of Dover." Her music gave voice to the hopes and fears about the conflict with Nazi Germany.

In 1941, she began a weekly radio broadcast from London called "Sincerely Yours.

In tribute, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Thursday (June 18): "Dame Vera Lynn's charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours." She continued to make appearances in later life - and was back in the news earlier this year when Queen Elizabeth used words from her most famous song to tell the country "We'll Meet Again" during a very rare broadcast to the nation.



Related news from verified sources

Dame Vera Lynn dies at age 103

Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces' Sweetheart whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, has died...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizCTV News


From the Archives, 1980: They still call her the Forces' Sweetheart

Dame Vera Lynn began singing at the age of seven and had a career that spanned decades. She first...
The Age - Published

The stories behind five of Dame Vera Lynn’s best-loved hits

Forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn produced a catalogue of music that inspired British servicemen and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published



Tweets about this

jreynoldsMP

Jonathan Reynolds RT @Keir_Starmer: RIP Dame Vera Lynn, the Forces’ Sweetheart. Her songs still speak to the nation in 2020 just as they did in 1940. 8 seconds ago

ThWiesenbacher

Thomas Wiesenbacher RT @CBCNews: Dame Vera Lynn, the endearingly popular "Forces' Sweetheart" who serenaded British troops abroad during the Second World War w… 10 seconds ago

peckham65till

grant RT @Throwdown2208: God bless this lovely lady, you will never be forgotten. BBC News - Dame Vera Lynn: Forces' Sweetheart dies aged 103 ht… 16 seconds ago

AbbieBoyleAB

Abbie Boyle RT @PoppyFactory: We're saddened to hear the news this morning that Dame Vera Lynn has passed away aged 103. A beacon of resilience and h… 21 seconds ago

LeoMerc13

LM RT @Telegraph: "Vera Lynn, the ‘Forces’ sweetheart’ and national treasure, has died aged 103. The story behind her best-known song is one o… 22 seconds ago

celtstretch71

john o'neill RIP dear lady Dame Vera Lynn: Forces' Sweetheart dies aged 103 https://t.co/aIrMTtEXJI 23 seconds ago

vicky_forrest

Tori Forrest R.I.P Dame Vera Lynn, 'the forces sweetheart' Absolute national treasure if only there where more people like her in the world 🙏🌟 26 seconds ago

Claylex1

Claylex 🎮 RT @Charlies_London: Rest in Peace Dame Vera Lynn. You were the nations sweetheart, the forces sweetheart and my nans favourite. We all san… 33 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tributes flood in for Dame Vera Lynn [Video]

Tributes flood in for Dame Vera Lynn

Tributes to entertainer Dame Vera Lynn after he death at the age of 103. The Forces' Sweetheart stirred the hearts of millions with songs and a personality that brought hope and inspiration during the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103 [Video]

Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103. The singer's sentimental songs became something of a soundtrack to the effort in the Second World War, earning her a damehood and OBE.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
In Pictures: The life of Dame Vera Lynn [Video]

In Pictures: The life of Dame Vera Lynn

Dame Vera Lynn, who has died at the age of 103, found fame as the singing morale-booster for British troops – and those waiting at home for their return – during the Second World War.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published