'Forces' Sweetheart' Vera Lynn dies aged 103

Singer Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two with her song "We'll Meet Again," has died at the age of 103.

Her morale-boosting performances during the Second World War earned her the nickname "the Forces' Sweetheart." British Singer Dame Vera Lynn has died aged 103.

Lynn struck a chord with soldiers fighting overseas and with the public back in Britain with songs such as "We'll Meet Again" and "The White Cliffs of Dover." Her music gave voice to the hopes and fears about the conflict with Nazi Germany.

In 1941, she began a weekly radio broadcast from London called "Sincerely Yours.

In tribute, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Thursday (June 18): "Dame Vera Lynn's charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours." She continued to make appearances in later life - and was back in the news earlier this year when Queen Elizabeth used words from her most famous song to tell the country "We'll Meet Again" during a very rare broadcast to the nation.