John Bolton book ruffles Trump's feathers

Donald Trump has called his former National Security Adviser a 'sick puppy', 'incompetent' and a 'disgruntled boring fool'.



Related videos from verified sources New Book Makes Allegations Against Trump Administration



The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir is an upcoming book by John Bolton, who served as National Security Advisor. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:43 Published 59 minutes ago President Trump responds to John Bolton's claims



Bombshell claims from the former national security advisor. In his memoir, John Bolton claims President Trump committed possibly impeachable offenses. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:18 Published 2 hours ago Trump 'ethically unfit' for presidency: Pelosi



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday revelations in a book by a former top White House aide shows President Donald Trump is unfit and unprepared to be president and Democrats will continue.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:22 Published 4 hours ago