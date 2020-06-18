John Bolton book ruffles Trump's feathers
Donald Trump has called his former National Security Adviser a 'sick puppy', 'incompetent' and a 'disgruntled boring fool'.
New Book Makes Allegations Against Trump AdministrationThe Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir is an upcoming book by John Bolton, who served as National Security Advisor.
President Trump responds to John Bolton's claimsBombshell claims from the former national security advisor. In his memoir, John Bolton claims President Trump committed possibly impeachable offenses.
Trump 'ethically unfit' for presidency: PelosiU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday revelations in a book by a former top White House aide shows President Donald Trump is unfit and unprepared to be president and Democrats will continue..