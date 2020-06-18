Global  

John Bolton book ruffles Trump's feathers
John Bolton book ruffles Trump's feathers

John Bolton book ruffles Trump's feathers

Donald Trump has called his former National Security Adviser a 'sick puppy', 'incompetent' and a 'disgruntled boring fool'.

