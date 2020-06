London Residents gather to watch joint UK and French flyover to commemorate WWII broadcast

The Red Arrows and French counterpart La Patrouille de France treated Londoners to a collaborative aerial display over the Capital shortly after 5 pm today (June 18).

The French leader Emmanuel Macron is visiting London to commemorate the BBC broadcast made by Charles De Gaulle to Occupied France in 1940 which is thought to mark the beginning of the French resistance.

Spectators in South London gathered excitedly to watch the nation's much-loved aerobatic team.