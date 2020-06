Absentia Season 3

Absentia Season 3 Trailer (HD) Stana Katic series - With Emily Byrne’s suspension from the FBI nearing its end, a criminal case hits close to home, sending Emily on a dangerous journey that threatens the lives of the family she is desperately trying to hold together.

Absentia Season 3 will be available on Amazon Prime Video on July 17, 2020.

Starring: Stana Katic, Patrick Heusinger, Cara Theobold