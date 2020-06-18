Global  

China blames India; Jaishankar Vs Rahul; no jawan missing: Latest updates
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:01s - Published
China blames India; Jaishankar Vs Rahul; no jawan missing: Latest updates

China blames India; Jaishankar Vs Rahul; no jawan missing: Latest updates

China has once again blamed India for the violent faceoff in Ladakh that resulted in the killing of 20 Indian soldiers.

Meanwhile, a massive political war has broken out with Rahul Gandhi questioning who sent unarmed Indian soldiers to martyrdom.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hit back saying that it is a long standing practice to not use firearms during a faceoff.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has clarified that no Indian soldier is missing after the Monday night faceoff.

Watch the full video for all the updates.

