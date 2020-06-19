Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters Raise Anti-Racism Slogans During Protest
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Protesters Raise Anti-Racism Slogans During Protest

Protesters Raise Anti-Racism Slogans During Protest

These protesters raised slogans in union to show solidarity with the victims of violence due to racism.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

tommyboy0690

Tom Williams The Latest: Vehicles hitting protesters raise disturbing echoes of 2017 Charlottesville killing https://t.co/trMYNYC0jJ 3 days ago

NaijaGoBeta1

Fatima Adu (First Lady™) RT @WIONews: #Gravitas | Anti-racism protesters are tearing down more statues around the world. Is this the right way to raise voice agains… 5 days ago

Demgirl50

Lowanda Kail 🆘 RT @Even_keeled2020: It is gonna get messy the second you all get complacent. Some conservative groups say they plan to confront peaceful a… 6 days ago

Even_keeled2020

Lionel It is gonna get messy the second you all get complacent. Some conservative groups say they plan to confront peacefu… https://t.co/saTTW8dpsl 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters do Vehicle Rally During Protest [Video]

Protesters do Vehicle Rally During Protest

A large crowd rallied on the streets to protest the death of George Floyd. People walked, rode on motorcycles and cars while raising fists and slogans in solidarity with black lives.

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 08:30Published
People March Peacefully During the George Floyd Protest [Video]

People March Peacefully During the George Floyd Protest

A crowd of protesters marched during the George Floyd protest in Los Angeles, California. People held up placards and condemned acts of violence due to racism.

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:31Published
Protesters Sit for Peaceful Protest in Los Angeles [Video]

Protesters Sit for Peaceful Protest in Los Angeles

These protesters gathered to show support during the George Floyd protest. Everyone sat together peacefully and condemned the use of violence due to racism.

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:08Published