The Drive-In movie theater is known as Rock City Reels, and is located in the parking lot of Veterans Memorial Park in the city of Little Falls.

First night of Drive in Movie Theater in Little Falls

The drive in theatre is located in the parking lot of veterans memorial park.

The movie playing tonight was onward.

Admission was $10 and that includes popcorn.

We spoke with moviegoers and the event organizers who say, it's something fun to do this summer.

"it's a good way to get out, and do something.

Yes it's nice out and something to do and get out and have a movie to watch.

"it's going to go every week.

Each movie will show for three days, thursday, friday, saturday.

And then next we will have a new movie,and next week we will show the quiet place which was filmed in little falls.

All proceeds from the movie admission will benefit the valley cinema in little falls.

On movie nights gates open at 8:00 and the movies start at 9:00 coming up on newschannel 2 at 10--two republican candidates with two