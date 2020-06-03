Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First night of Drive in Movie Theater in Little Falls
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
First night of Drive in Movie Theater in Little Falls

First night of Drive in Movie Theater in Little Falls

The Drive-In movie theater is known as Rock City Reels, and is located in the parking lot of Veterans Memorial Park in the city of Little Falls.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The drive in theatre is located in the parking lot of veterans memorial park.

The movie playing tonight was onward.

Admission was $10 and that includes popcorn.

We spoke with moviegoers and the event organizers who say, it's something fun to do this summer.

"it's a good way to get out, and do something.

Yes it's nice out and something to do and get out and have a movie to watch.

"it's going to go every week.

Each movie will show for three days, thursday, friday, saturday.

And then next we will have a new movie,and next week we will show the quiet place which was filmed in little falls.

All proceeds from the movie admission will benefit the valley cinema in little falls.

On movie nights gates open at 8:00 and the movies start at 9:00 coming up on newschannel 2 at 10--two republican candidates with two





Tweets about this

rhumanick

Robert Humanick @GTBran @JorCru As a huge fan of the director’s first movie, I was looking forward to his follow-up since 2012. I h… https://t.co/PNwXrcoQtr 4 hours ago

MtOliveChron

Mt. Olive Chronicle MOUNT OLIVE TWP. - Get ready for social distancing fun when the township hosts its first Drive-In movie night from… https://t.co/iKP4kf0FQg 6 hours ago

mayahbrianne

m. saw back to the future at a drive in movie last night for the first time.. it was a cute little time honestly 9 hours ago

H_R_Retail

H&R Retail RT @TheBoroTysons: Don't forget to get your tickets! Friday is the first night of #TheBoroTysons four-week Summer Drive-In Movie Series. 🎉… 12 hours ago

lukesdj

Luke B Renchan Drive in Movie Night at Fort Adams year run. This is is something you will not want to miss out. First night plann… https://t.co/3LeEVIoBu0 16 hours ago

TheBoroTysons

The Boro Don't forget to get your tickets! Friday is the first night of #TheBoroTysons four-week Summer Drive-In Movie Serie… https://t.co/fjjIagKx6b 1 day ago

CreativeNShore

Creative North Shore RT @SalemState: Hit your next movie night out of the park! ⚾️ #CreativeCollective opens the first night of its Summer Drive-In Series with… 2 days ago

SalemState

Salem State Hit your next movie night out of the park! ⚾️ #CreativeCollective opens the first night of its Summer Drive-In Ser… https://t.co/VJ4IJryHME 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Utica Church holds Drive-In Movie [Video]

Utica Church holds Drive-In Movie

Our Lady of Lourdes church on Genesee street, opened up their parking lot to look like a movie theater Thursday night for an outdoor Drive-In movie.

Credit: WKTVPublished
Bengies begins new season with new rules [Video]

Bengies begins new season with new rules

Bengies is back. Maryland's one and only drive-in movie theater opens Wednesday night for first time this season.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:21Published
Maryland's only drive-in movie theater ready to reopen [Video]

Maryland's only drive-in movie theater ready to reopen

Bengies is back. Maryland's one and only drive-in movie theater opens Wednesday night for first time this season.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:27Published