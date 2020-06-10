Inside 12 Lavish Entertainment Spaces Worth A Combined $414M Video Credit: Architectural Digest - Duration: 10:11s - Published 1 hour ago Inside 12 Lavish Entertainment Spaces Worth A Combined $414M Today Architectural Digest takes you inside 12 super-luxurious properties featuring the most lavish spaces for entertaining visitors we've seen on the market. From personal nightclubs and climbing walls, to plush home theaters and patios, there's sure to be something across this $414 million in real estate that makes your jaw drop. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend [upbeat music]- Welcome to the Air Lounge.This room was inspiredby a Ritz Carlton campin Palm Beach, Florida whereI used to bring my kids.We have a DJ booth upstairs.A little room for the kids to hang out.We have a halfpipe for the children.They have a rock climbing wall here.This room is every kids' dream.Like a summer camp indoors,all in one little space.[light music]- We are now in the lower leveland down here we have your game room.We've got several differentconversation areas.So, why don't you comewith me this directionand I wanna show you whatI love most about this bar.One of the things that thebuilder did with this homeis because it's a showcase home,you got some really cool things in here.We've got this quartzite counterand at the same time we'vegot a glass countertopthat is suspended by this cable.It's so cool, it's so neat.And when you come around hereto the back end of the bar,they've got this reallycool art piece displayfor the floor.We have this glass covered spacewith the upside down half wine bottles.You're surrounded by the beautiful artof the wine bottles and it'sjust a great space to be in.So, this home starts withwater and ends with waterand one of the cool thingsthat the builder didis created an interiorarchitecture to match that feelingand that design.So, the ceiling is actually cut to looklike a constant flow of waterfrom one end of the house to the other.Aside from the water aesthetic,there's actually a functional purpose.The water behind me actually cools the airas it comes down.When this door is open,it flows throughout the house,goes upstairs and there's ventswhere the air flows outward,thereby it cools the entire house.There's an airflow process.It's a really cool design.On this level we have threeseparate entertainment areas.So, in this first space,this is kinda cool'cause it's retro and Vegas, retro Vegas,is always interesting and fun.We have a sunken conversation area.The other two are a littlebit more in the normof eclectic traditional witha slight edge of contemporaryand this leads us to the pointwhere I really wanna show youand this is what you don't see,or I haven't seen in very manyhouses if any in Las Vegas.What you're looking at is thebottom of a 9 1/2 foot pool.Because it's a zero edge pool,which means that itoverflows on every side,all you see is water andwhen this home first came outand it was on display foreveryone to come take a look at,they had mermaids in the pool.You get to sit down here,watch your friends jump in the pool,hopefully they're clothed.- I saved the best for last.We're outdoors on the16,000 square foot lot.The architecture of thishome is just as impressivefrom the rear as the front.You can see the board form concrete,the louvered awning, andthe suspended plunge poolfrom the master creates shadefor the outdoor terrace.And, I'm not floating on water.We're actually on the private islandwhere you can lounge oreven place a DJ for a party.In the distance, what you're seeingis the new downtown Miami skyline.Traditionally there was one skylinewhich was the famous Miami skylineyou might have seen in the90s or on "Miami Vice,"but because of all the new development,you actually have a second skylinewhich I think is turning outto be even more beautifulthan the original.While this home was built keeping in mindthat a family might live here,that's why the bedrooms are so generous,really, it's a party house.If you live here, you're gonna host,you're gonna entertain, peopleare gonna wanna come overto your house for barbecues,to see the sunsets,this is a house made for hosting.- We're down on the third level.The third level is whenit's 2:30 in the morningand the cops come knocking on the doorand wanna shut down the party.You come down here.This is the ultimate adult playground.We have everything for you.12-foot fireplace, 12-foot ceilings,and remember, we're underground nowand we have 12-foot ceilings.We have the full bar, fullystacked Gold Bar Whiskey,you could pick your poison.You have your glass foosball table justfor the occasional foosball match.Billiards, gentleman's table,you gotta have a glass billiards table.Touch of a button, the doorsfully automated open upand pocket into the walls.- Here we are in our movie theater.The walls of the theater arelined with Egyptian silk.The custom made ceilingis on a spring system,both of which combine to givethe best possible acousticsand sound while enjoyingyour 14-foot screen.One of the more uniquefeatures of this home theateris while you're enjoying your moviewith the doors closed, ifsomeone enters the outer door,it blinks the lights on toalert you of their presence.- So, no house is completewithout a game room.You grab your drinks at thebar, shoot a little bit of pool,you can watch six games on six TVs,or you can have all of them displayingthe same movie or whatnot.And one of my favoritefeatures of this houseis hidden behind thiswall is a secret roomwhich you can turn into a full panic roomas there is plumbing to adda bathroom or a kitchen.So, when the zombies comeyou have somewhere to go.Or just lock up your valuables.- Right outside this spa,step down for some sunbathingonto the yard and pool.Here you have your zero edgeinfinity pool, 250 feet.This fantastic pool was actually designedaround a very sacred specimen.It is a jacaranda tree.This tree is so special,Arty made the pool floatall the way around the tree.Coupled with the fire pitand a nine by 12, LED screenthat pops out from the groundso you can watch your moviewhile taking a dip in your hot tub,or while you're taking a swim.This is the life.This rooftop deck is equippedwith the first everresidential Tesla solar panels.You have very low electric billsand you also have built-in gardens.Olive trees and succulents adorningyour entire outdoor experience.Automated sunshades close them right upwith the touch of a button.If you want that sun experience,you have your chaiselounges straight over here,facing the view.And, of course, another bar.Once you grab your cocktail, come on overto your very own first row viewin this fantastic swing.This is paradise.- Welcome to our recreation roomwhich is located right offof our sandy beach pool area.What you're looking at here is the seawallthat is attached to our major poolsand it's about 10, 11 feet deep.We have an outdoor seawalland an indoor seawall.The kids will love it.So, now we're at the Tennis House,an amazing piece of the property.Two stories, overlooks the gorgeous pond,and most importantly, it was built-in,they even thought to have a grass roofso it doesn't feel likea substantial buildingand it fits in with the landscape.Let's go take a look inside.So, now we're inside the Tennis House.There's a great living room and kitchento be able to sit andentertain your guestsand also to watch a game that's going on,either day or night.You have sleeping for four, two bathrooms,two viewing areas, and youcan watch tennis all day,or even into the evening.- This is the ultimateoutside living area.So, you can actually have along 55 peoplealone on the outside sliding deck.The best part of it?When we drive it, we actuallyfold the side plazas downand entire deck slidesright into the hall.So, the extendable deckgives you another 12 feetand 455 square feet of living space.Here's one of the four pilingsystems which are responsible.That entire yacht canbe lifted above water.So, we are stable like a house.Here we are on the back of the boat.This is a lifting platformwhich can go down to the waterin case you wanna go for a swimor being picked up by a Tanda boat.And right after you get off the jet ski,very convenient, an outdoor shower.- So I said this houseis for entertaining.What's better than a 2,000square foot nightclub?You've got your own DJ booth.You've got six differentvignettes for seating.We've got an elaborate lighting system,lasers, black lights, disco balls,there's even doors to lead out to the poolbut they're outfitted with blackout shadesto keep the environment here dark,so you truly feel likeyou're in a nightclub.It's even got a 2,000foot marble dance floor.Bottle service here startsat $55 million dollars.- Welcome to the most enormous terraceI've ever seen in Manhattan.You have 25 feet ceilings inthis amazing protected loja,wrapped around by the limestone facadeof this beautiful building,this is the most uniqueplace in the apartment.The length of this terraceis absolutely immense.The owner actually puttwo duplexes togetherand created this really unique viewgoing through the terrace.We've actually had someamazing parties here,over 150 people, ballroom dancers,all twirling around very comfortably.I know that any nightclub wouldkill for a space like this.But, this is your own private residence.Just to give you an ideaof how large this space is,the owner's hid a yard herewith a doghouse and a jacuzzi.There's a dining room table.There's another lounge in the back.There's two grill stations.I mean the list 