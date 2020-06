The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a blow to President Donald Trump's immigration agenda, ruling the administration's attempt to dismantle an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation was unlawful.

'Home Is Here': Supreme Court Blocks Trump Effort To Wind Down DACA Program

The Supreme Court has rejected the Trump administration's effort to end the Obama-era DACA program....

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration may not immediately...

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle an Obama-era...