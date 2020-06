NCH developing lodging accommodations to help isolate COVID-19 patients in Immokalee Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:31s - Published 8 minutes ago NCH developing lodging accommodations to help isolate COVID-19 patients in Immokalee Immokalee has been a big focus of attention when it comes to the uptick in new coronavirus cases in Florida. Despite controversy over just how much testing of farm working towns like it are contributing to the spike, NCH says it's working hard to help. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WE FOLLOW ALL CDC GUIDELINES TOSTOP THE SPREAD OF COVID 19.IMMOKALEE HAS BEEN A BIG FOCUSOF ATTENTION... WHEN IT COMES TOTHE UPTICK IN NEW CORONAVIRUSCASES.THERE ARE MIXED VIEWS ON IFINCREASED TESTING IN FARMINGTOWNS LIKE IMMOKALEE, ARECONTRIBUTING TO THIS SPIKE INCASES.BUT AS JESSICA ALPERN REPORSTTHIS MORNING, EITHER WAY, N-C-HSAYS IT’S WORKING HARD TO HELP.THOSE EFFORTS ARE FOCUSED ONHELPING PEOPLE SOCIAL DISTANCEAND ISOLATE.... TO HELP SLOW THESPREAD THERE.IMMOKALEE IS NOW LEADING OURSTATE IN HAVING THE MOSTCORONAVIRUS CASES.WITH THE CITY LABELED AS A HOTSPOT ON THE DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH’S DASHBOARD.HEALTHCARE LEADERS AT N-C-H AREWORKING TO SUPPORT PEOPLETHERE...SPECIFICALLY -- THE LARGEPOPULATION OF FARMWORKERS WHOLIVE IN CROWDED HOMES, MAKINGSOCIAL DISTANCING HARD.SO THE HOSPITAL SYSTEM HASDEVELOPED PARTNERSHIPS WITHLOCAL HOTELS TO TEMPORARILYLODGE SOME PEOPLE WITH COVID-19FOR FREE.If we can identify the positivepatients, - or people - notpatients, we isolate and stillcare for them, then it protectsthose other family members inthat same house.THE EFFORTS ARE ALSO DRIVEN BYDATA THAT SHOWS THE HISPANICPOPULATION IS DISPROPORTIONATELYAFFECTED BY COVID-19.AND WITH FLORIDA SEEING MORETHAN 32-HUNDRED NEW CASESYESTERDAY...WE’RE SEEING SOME NEARBY CITIESENACT MANDATORY MASKORDINANCES..







