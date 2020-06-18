India-China border dispute: IAF chief makes quiet visit to forward air bases | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:07s - Published 1 minute ago India-China border dispute: IAF chief makes quiet visit to forward air bases | Oneindia News 20 parties will attend PM Modi's all-party meet to discuss the China border issue; Rahul Gandhi takes aim at govt again, says it is crystal clear that Centre was fast asleep as China pre-planned attack; IAF moves its assets to forward bases, while IAF chief makes quiet visit to Leh; Centre recommends price cap on covid treatment at private hospitals in Delhi, in major relief to patients; At least 8 terrorists killed in 24 hours in separate encounters in J&K and more news #IndiaChina #CovidIndia #PMmeet 0

