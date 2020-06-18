Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India-China border dispute: IAF chief makes quiet visit to forward air bases | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:07s - Published
India-China border dispute: IAF chief makes quiet visit to forward air bases | Oneindia News

India-China border dispute: IAF chief makes quiet visit to forward air bases | Oneindia News

20 parties will attend PM Modi's all-party meet to discuss the China border issue; Rahul Gandhi takes aim at govt again, says it is crystal clear that Centre was fast asleep as China pre-planned attack; IAF moves its assets to forward bases, while IAF chief makes quiet visit to Leh; Centre recommends price cap on covid treatment at private hospitals in Delhi, in major relief to patients; At least 8 terrorists killed in 24 hours in separate encounters in J&K and more news #IndiaChina #CovidIndia #PMmeet

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

IAF Chief visits Leh to review Ladakh operations, fighter aircraft moved to forward bases

Even as the Indian Air Force (IAF) moved its assets including fighter aircraft to forward bases and...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

India-China Galwan faceoff: China releases 10 Indian soldiers from custody | Oneindia News [Video]

India-China Galwan faceoff: China releases 10 Indian soldiers from custody | Oneindia News

The Chinese returned 10 Indian soldiers from its custody after violence at the Galwan Valley on 15 June night; PM Modi will chair all-party meet on border issue to forge broad concensus; US Senator..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published
India China border fight: Why was no bullet fired? Explained in One minute | Oneindia News [Video]

India China border fight: Why was no bullet fired? Explained in One minute | Oneindia News

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that Indian soldiers were sent to martyrdom at the Galwan Valley unarmed. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said the soldiers were armed. Then why wasn't a single shot..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
Galwan Valley clash: Who said what on India-China border clash: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Galwan Valley clash: Who said what on India-China border clash: Watch | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, said the sacrifices of soldiers along the border “will not go in vain”. He has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on Friday, June 19 to discuss the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:32Published