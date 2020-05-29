India Covid-19 infections crossed Italy's tally making it the 6th worst-hit nation | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:21s - Published 1 day ago India Covid-19 infections crossed Italy's tally making it the 6th worst-hit nation | Oneindia News The Indian Army said India and China continues to engage through all channels over the LAC dispute on a day Lt General Harinder Singh met his Chinese counterpart at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point this afternoon to defuse tension; Air India said it would offer more seats on its flights under the third phase of the Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission; Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said social media projects Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a 'prominent national leader' but he does not take her seriously; US President Donald Trump said India and China would have higher coronavirus cases than the United States if they conducted more tests and other news #IndiaCoronavirus #Covid19 #BlackLivesMatter 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend