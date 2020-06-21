Coronavirus: Biggest single day jump in 24 hours in India with 15,413 cases | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning said that "pranayama" - the practice of breath control in yoga - can "help boost immunity" as he addressed the nation to mark the International Yoga Day amid a spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

India's coronavirus tally surged to 4,10,461 infections this morning as it registered the steepest one-day jump of 15,413 new patients in the last 24 hours.

A total of 13,254 patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

Private hospitals shall charge no more than Rs 18,000 per day for intensive care unit beds with ventilator support while treating COVID-19 patients, the Delhi government ordered on Saturday as it capped the rates of ICU and isolation beds.

Kanwar yatra during the auspicious month of "Shravan" will remain suspended this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official release issued on Saturday.