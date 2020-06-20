Srinagar: 3 terrorists holed up inside a house killed in an encounter | Oneindia News

Global  

Three terrorists killed by security forces in Zadibal Soura area of Srinagar.

The Police said the terrorists were holed up inside a house in the area, adding that the terrorists had refused an offer to surrender before the security forces.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held a high-level meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs on the situation in Ladakh.

People across India started posting photos of the solar eclipse on social media this morning once the planetary event became visible from their cities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning said that "pranayama" - the practice of breath control in yoga - can "help boost immunity" as he addressed the nation to mark the International Yoga Day amid a spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

India's coronavirus tally surged to 4,10,461 infections this morning as it registered the steepest one-day jump of 15,413 new patients in the last 24 hours.

