Educating yourself on Juneteenth

The NAACP will stream it live on Facebook

Sean.

New on daybreak new for you on daybreak, today is "juneteenth", which represents the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins checked in with rochester's n?*- double?

"*a?

"*c?

"*p to see h can become better educated about today.

155 years ago on this day marked the end of slavery in the united states.

We now know and celebrate it as juneteenth.

And over 100 years later... we're still struggling with systemic racism and injustice.

Following the recent unrest after the death of george floyd... americans are trying to educate themselves.

Wc jordan is the president of the rochester naacp.

He says something as small as asking a sincere question about today's racial issues is a huge leap for our community.

Jordan tells me the history of slavery can be found in many books... but the best way to really educate yourself is by getting involved in juneteenth and ask those questions you have.

It's going to take the participation of everyone to make a change.

"this is the reality of it.

This is american history.

These are things that are happening and things that not only african americans should know, but all citizens should be interested in this history.

They say history has a way of repeating itself and we don't want to repeat the history that we've had in america.

What we want to do is to be able to move forward."

In rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt news 3.

There's a virtual juneteenth celebration happening on saturday that's hosted by different rochester organizations.

The community is invited to take part... the naacp will be live