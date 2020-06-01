India's UNSC election: Govt slams Pakistan for misusing international fora
India hit out at Pakistan after election to UN Security Council.
Pakistan reportedly did not vote for India in the UNSC election.
Pakistan's move was in vain; India got 184 votes against minimum requirement of 128.
