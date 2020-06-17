Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Suggested Tips For Restaurants Amid COVID
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
New Suggested Tips For Restaurants Amid COVID

New Suggested Tips For Restaurants Amid COVID

Restaurants and bars are starting to reopen across the U.S. after being closed due to COVID.

But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drive-through, delivery, and take-out are the safest options, if you're dining out.

Business Insider says there are new things that restaurants should consider when opening.

They include: 1.

Placing tables six feet apart from other customers 2.

Keeping dining parties small, no more than a few people per household should be seated together 3.

Prioritizing outdoor dining Dr. Ramzi Asfour, an infectious-disease doctor in the San Francisco Bay Area says, "There's no zero-risk situation...outdoor dining is very low risk." 4.

Employees should wear face masks and wash their hands often.

5.

Avoid serving communal items, like ketchup bottles or salt and pepper shakers, unless they are wiped them down.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New York City On Pace For Phase 2 Monday, Allowing Restaurants To Reopen With Outdoor Dining [Video]

New York City On Pace For Phase 2 Monday, Allowing Restaurants To Reopen With Outdoor Dining

New York City is on track for Phase 2 reopening next week, the mayor said Thursday. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published
Summer and COVID-19: Tips from top pediatric doctor on how to keep your kids healthy [Video]

Summer and COVID-19: Tips from top pediatric doctor on how to keep your kids healthy

Oishei's Chief Medical Officer offers guidance to parents on how to best keep their children safe and healthy as the pandemic continues this summer.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:13Published
New program aims to help Milwaukee restaurants expand outdoor seating [Video]

New program aims to help Milwaukee restaurants expand outdoor seating

Restaurants and bars in Milwaukee can now take advantage of the city's new Active Streets Pilot Program.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:51Published