New Suggested Tips For Restaurants Amid COVID

Restaurants and bars are starting to reopen across the U.S. after being closed due to COVID.

But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drive-through, delivery, and take-out are the safest options, if you're dining out.

Business Insider says there are new things that restaurants should consider when opening.

They include: 1.

Placing tables six feet apart from other customers 2.

Keeping dining parties small, no more than a few people per household should be seated together 3.

Prioritizing outdoor dining Dr. Ramzi Asfour, an infectious-disease doctor in the San Francisco Bay Area says, "There's no zero-risk situation...outdoor dining is very low risk." 4.

Employees should wear face masks and wash their hands often.

5.

Avoid serving communal items, like ketchup bottles or salt and pepper shakers, unless they are wiped them down.