Flight passenger removed for refusing to wear mask
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:06s - Published
A passenger was forced off of a crowded American Airline flight after refusing to wear a mask.

This is the first time we're hearing about something like this happening since American Airlines announced plans to more strictly enforce masks.

