Flight passenger removed for refusing to wear mask
A passenger was forced off of a crowded American Airline flight after refusing to wear a mask.
This is the first time we're hearing about something like this happening since American Airlines announced plans to more strictly enforce masks.
United Will Temporarily Ban Passengers Who Refuse To Wear In-Flight Face MasksA passenger who refuses to wear a face mask during their flight will be added to an internal restriction list. DeMarco Morgan reports.
JetBlue Passengers Who Don't Follow Mask Policy Could Be BannedA passenger said the mask policy was not enforced on her flight to Boston.