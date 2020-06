Klobuchar Withdraws From Veep Contest

Business Insider reports that Sen.

Amy Klobuchar has withdrawn from the running to be former Vice President Joe Biden's vice president.

On Thursday, she spoke to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.

She said Biden should choose a woman of color as his running mate instead.

"This is a historic moment.I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket." Klobuchar's decision comes after weeks of protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.