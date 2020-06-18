Does Danny Masterson Have More Victims?

Four women who have accused Danny Masterson of rape are breaking their silence after he was arrested this week and charged with three counts of rape.

The Blast reports that the women have opted to remain anonymous.

Three of the four are presumably the women involved in the criminal charges.

The statement acknowledges that Masterson has many more victims than the ones who came forward publicly.

The women also reveal the harassment they faced from Masterson and the Church of Scientology.

“We were subjected to continued harassment, embarrassment, and re-victimization which has only worsened since they learned we were cooperating with authorities." The three charges of sexual assault that the officer did file against Masterson happened between 2001 and 2003.