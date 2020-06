Philadelphia Celebrates Juneteenth Despite COVID-19 Cancellations Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:31s - Published 3 minutes ago Philadelphia Celebrates Juneteenth Despite COVID-19 Cancellations Mayor Kenney talked about the importance of understanding the history of slavery and the significance of Juneteenth. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EASTBOUND LANES OF THE BLACKHORSE PIKE AS WELL AS A PORTIONOF WELLINGTON AVENUE.I THINK IT'S IMPORTANT THATWE SHOW AND APPRECIATE ANDCELEBRATE ALL OF THE OTHERCULTURES AND EXPERIENCES THATMADE OUR COUNTRY WHAT IT IS FORGOOD AND FOR BAD.MAYOR JIM KENNEY OBSERVESJUNETEENTH WHICH COMMEMORATESTHE END OF SLAVERY HE CALLS ADAY OF REFLECTION ANDCELEBRATION.JUNETEENTH IS AN OFFICIAL CITYHOLIDAY.AND A HALF EVERYONE JIM DONOVANI'M JANELLE BURL WELCOME TOCBS-3.DESPITE THE PANDEMIC, CITIESARE FINDING WAYS TO CELEBRATEJUNETEENTH.EYEWITNESS NEWS AT THE GLOBALLEADERSHIP ACADEMY THAT'S INWEST PHILADELPHIA IT'S WHEREMAYOR JIM KEN WHY AND IORGANIZERS OF PHILA'S JUNETEENTHPARADE MARKS THE HOLIDAY,USUALLY THE CITY'S JUNETEENTHFESTIVAL IS CONSIDERED THELARGEST IN THE COUNTRY.IT WAS CANCELED THOUGH THISYEAR.SO ORGANIZERS HAVE PAR INNERREDWITH THE BLACK DOCTORS COVID-19CONSORTIUM, AND THEY'LL BEHAVING TESTING THERE TODAY ATTHE SITE.MAYOR KENNEY SPOKE ABOUT THEIMPORTANCE OF UNDERSTANDING THEHISTORY OF SLAVERY AND THESIGNIFICANCE OF JUNETEENTH.THIS IS A SIGNIFICANT ISSUERELATIVE TO THE PEOPLE LIVING INTHE SLAVES WHO WERE IN TEXASDURING THAT PERIOD OF TIME WHOSPENT ADDITIONAL MONTHS INBONDAGE WITHOUT KNOWING THATTHEY WERE FREE.AND I THINK THAT THAT'SIMPORTANT.AND WE RECOGNIZE THESE PARTS OFHISTORY THAT AS I WAS GROWING UPAS A CHILD WERE NEVER TAUGHT TOME IN MY SCHOOLING, IN MYHISTORY CLASSES.AND CITY AND HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE ALSO ENCOURAGING







