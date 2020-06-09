William and Kate visit reopened businesses

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to see how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal now that lockdown measures are easing.

On Friday (June 19), The Duke of Cambridge visited Smiths the Bakers who have been serving Kings Lynn for 50 years and reopened their bakery shop on Monday after 11 weeks of closure.

The Duke spoke to the owners of the bakery along with members of staff about how the coronavirus restrictions have impacted on the family-run business, with 80% of the company's wholesale customers having to close their own operations.

He heard how the business had to furlough a number of staff members but also how it adapted its business model during lockdown by operating a delivery service to local residents, and selling new lines of products to meet the demand for baking ingredients such as flour and sugar.

The Duchess of Cambridge went on another visit to Fakenham Garden Center on Thursday (June 18) where she met the center's owners before speaking to staff members.

The family business was closed for seven weeks before reopening for business on the 15th May.

The Duchess heard more about the measures which the garden center has implemented to ensure that customers are able to visit and shop safely.