Government confirms pupils to return to school in September
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Government confirms pupils to return to school in September

Government confirms pupils to return to school in September

At the Downing Street Press conference, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said that all children will go back to school in September.

He added that "it's in every child's best interest to return to school if they are eligible to and able to".

Mr Williamson also outlined the government's 1 billion pounds COVID catch up plan, aimed at helping children make up for the lost time.

Report by Bassaneseg.

