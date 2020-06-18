Global  

Spurs and Man Utd take a knee for Black Lives Matter
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Spurs and Man Utd take a knee for Black Lives Matter

Spurs and Man Utd take a knee for Black Lives Matter

Tottenham and Manchester United players took the knee in support of Black Lives Matter ahead of their Premier League match.

