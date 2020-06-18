Spurs and Man Utd take a knee for Black Lives Matter
Tottenham and Manchester United players took the knee in support of Black Lives Matter ahead of their Premier League match.
Players urge unity amid discriminationSebastien Haller says it is the responsibility of everyone within football to spread the message of unity amid discrimination, while Scott Sinclair hopes Championship clubs take a knee in support of..
Taking a knee: UK Foreign Secretary criticised for 'Game of Thrones' remarksDominic Raab suggested that taking a knee - a gesture in support of the Black Lives Matter movement - had originated in the HBO television series, and was a symbol of subordination.View on euronews
Uncle Ben’s to Rebrand as Part of Stance Against RacismUncle Ben’s to Rebrand as Part of Stance Against Racism Parent company Mars Inc. has announced their intention to change the “visual brand identity” of their Uncle Ben’s brand. In a statement,..