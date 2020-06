All party meet on faceoff with China: RJD and AAP excluded, slam Modi govt

AAP and RJD have slammed the Modi government for not inviting them to the all-party meet to discuss the India-China issue.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that it is the largest party in Bihar and has 5 MPs in Parliament.

He sought a clarification from Rajnath Singh on the issue.

AAP also attacked the Modi government for not inviting party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the meet.