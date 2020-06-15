Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League match preview: Everton v Liverpool
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Premier League match preview: Everton v Liverpool
An in-depth look at Liverpool's first match back against city rivals Everton
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

EVE vs LIV Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Everton vs...
DNA - Published

EPL: Manchester City make winning return with 3-0 Liverpool drubbing

Manchester City secured the first win of the Premier League's restart with a 3-0 victory over 10-man...
Mid-Day - Published

Premier League preview: Nothing stopping Liverpool, Aston Villa feel doomed, while Chelsea and Manchester United make the Champions League

Let’s hope the restart matches turn out better than this restart column. I, like many of the...
talkSPORT - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League Match Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea [Video]

Premier League Match Preview: Aston Villa v Chelsea

An in-depth look at Aston Villa at home against Chelsea, who are playing their first game back since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Burnley [Video]

Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Burnley

An in-depth look at Manchester City's home match against Burnley, who are playing their first game back since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Premier League match preview: Brighton v Arsenal [Video]

Premier League match preview: Brighton v Arsenal

An in-depth look at Brighton's Premier League clash at home against Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published