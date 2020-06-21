Klopp laments lack of chances after goalless Merseyside Derby

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is disappointed by his side's lack of opportunities during their goalless draw at Everton.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "Today I think a point is the one we deserved even though I have to admit that of course, Everton had the biggest chance to win the game.

That was a little bit of our problem, we didn't create enough chances with all the possession we had.

I liked the intensity level of the game from my boys.

I liked the high-press, the counter-press the midfield, but I liked all these kind of things.

I didn't like too much, but you cannot force that, was like the rhythm.

There was not a moment, offensive play or things.

We had good football moments, absolutely.

Not until the last moment, had a decisive moment where you have a free shot or whatever.

So, we didn't have enough chances that's for sure." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "At Anfield the games are most of the time slightly better.

Here at Goodison it was always like this.

So, two teams, aggressive, very physical.

Everton, good organised, good organised, so we had to run a lot, which I like.

Looked good, we looked fit, we looked ready.

But now, we have three days more, in three days we play another game against Crystal Palace and they're obviously in a very good shape." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "The defensive stuff was there, I liked.

Offensively you need moments in games, you need moments.

You need to find a rhythm, that didn't happen today and that's something.

If you score in a situation, then the game can change completely, that's how it is.

But that didn't happen today, but I know we can play better football, but for performance level - was okay for today.

How I said it, we played in all different - I think we played here a year ago or so in April, or two years ago maybe in December, late December.

Stuff like this.

Games looks always the same so, what do I, what can I make of that now?

So, we have to respect the opponent as well and Everton was obviously here to make our life difficult and they did.

That's how it is and then they have quality in these areas and they could have won the game.

That's how it is as well.

But I think a point is the deserved result.

I met outside this room Carlo Ancelotti.

He sees it the same.

Maybe he told you something different, but me, he told me that he sees it the same way." 6.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EVERTON MANAGER, CARLO ANCELOTTI, SAYING: "Honestly, we were really close to winning, but it was a tough game, difficult game.

I think that we performed really well but more defensively.

We were focused, we sacrificed.

At the end we had opportunities to score and we were a little bit unlucky but I think it doesn't matter." 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EVERTON MANAGER, CARLO ANCELOTTI, SAYING: "I think that the result, the draw is fair.

Honestly, because Liverpool played a tough game, good game and so, we have to be focused on the performance.

The performance was good and for this reason we can be satisfied." STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was left disappointed with the lack of chances his team created after Sunday's (June 21) goalless draw at Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The Premier League leaders need five points from their remaining eight matches to secure their first league title in 30 years.

On their return after the more than three-month stoppage due to COVID-19, Liverpool found themselves frustrated by Carlo Ancelotti's well-drilled Everton side.

Klopp was pleased with the way his team approached the match, in terms of their fitness and defensive solidity but was left frustrated by his forward players.

"We didn't have enough chances.

Most of the time we were dominant but they had the biggest chance," said Klopp, whose side survived a late scare when Tom Davies hit the post in the 80th minute.

"I liked a lot of things about our game but we didn't have those moments in attack, we didn't have the rhythm," he said.

"The point is one we deserve.

When I think of all the derbies here, they looked pretty similar.

Everton were well organised so we had to run a lot but we looked fit and ready." Ancelotti said his team had stuck to their gameplan well and could be satisfied with a fair result.

