Reservations for Father's Day

If you want to take Dad out for lunch on Sunday, you will have to make a reservation

Residents there./// this weekend is all about celebrating great fathers and many may be thinking of treating theirs to a nice meal in a restaurant as things are finally open again to do so.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from downtown rochester with what the rochester area chamber of commerce wants us to know before making a reservation!

Jessica?

Live if you're looking to grab a table this father's day weekend..

Seating may be limited.

Especially with rain in the forecast..

Outdoor tables may be a no?

"*go.

The rochester chamber of commerce says restaurants are looking forward to an increased interest in families treating dad to a good meal.

Remember ?*- customers should make a reservation before heading to any local restaurant.

Chamber president kathleen harrington says we should also remember quote "pandemic etiquette" and try to limit time spent at tables given indoor dining is only open at 50?

"* percent capacity.xxx <helping everyone enjoy a restaurant seat which is a lot fewer than they were before.

So, we can call it pandemic etiquette and being good to everyone so as many people as possible can enjoy a seat at a restaurant, a good meal and fun with their family.

> as kimt news three has told you before ?

"* masks are recommeded for diners when they aren't actually eating or drinking something.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news three./// thank you jessica.

There are some restaurants offering father's day specials.

Victoria's restaurant and wine bar is offering happy hour for dads all day and the canadian honker is cooking up a special dad?

"* focused menu with a choice of free dessert./// monuments and statues are being torn down across the country ?

"* being deemed racially insensitive.

Will