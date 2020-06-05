Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Proud Movie
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Proud Movie

Proud Movie

Proud Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In 1981, it was still illegal to be gay in France.

Today, same-sex marriage is recognized and has paved the way for legalizing the adoption of children by LGBTQ families.

PROUD tells the story of Charles, Victor and Diego, three generations of the same family who represent the seismic social changes that took place in just three decades.

From the award-winning director of Fatima (the 2016 Cesar winner for Best Film), this three-part episodic cinema event is a chronology of tolerance and a portrait of one family through changing times.

US Release Date: June 19, 2020 Starring: Stanislas Nordey, Samuel Theis, Frédéric Pierrot, Chiara Mastroianni Directed By: Philippe Faucon

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Shreyaprakash_0

Shreya prakash RT @Lurve_Love_Life: #1YearOfLosliyaism #Losliya I remember this very day, when this pic was uploaded in ig... Was one of my most proud mo… 35 seconds ago

daisyjediridley

peanut @dazzisobel right :( I felt so bad when she was talking about it on the podcast because she seemed really proud of the movie 1 minute ago

inukalaaleq

ivinnguaq 🍃❄️ Our ancestors who is looking down would be so proud!! They would want to take him down too!! Goddammit lets make a… https://t.co/yVDw5xMkaN 8 minutes ago

MattisWriting

Matt Ash @JulieCarmen3 1. What musical artist are you proud of discovering all by yourself? 2. What movie/movie franchise… https://t.co/xcGKtYnqh6 9 minutes ago

enfysblessed

Auntie Fah RT @swarzseawalker: I’m going on record now. If they try to cancel the #CATSmovie cinematic universe, or force me to apologize for my undy… 10 minutes ago

Drew_Kiess

Drew Kiess RT @iamtimsheridan: I was gonna make a dumb joke like “I’ll have the Supes” or something. 🤪 But that’s just not this movie... so all I’ll s… 10 minutes ago

swarzseawalker

Swara Ahmed I’m going on record now. If they try to cancel the #CATSmovie cinematic universe, or force me to apologize for my… https://t.co/O7jiga59gG 12 minutes ago

philkhedarhi

irene loves mayla | -80 -143 RT @eIiottdemaurys: eliott finished his movie and is gonna do a screening on Friday, im so proud of him!!! #skamfrance https://t.co/cABZ3rL… 18 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

A New Family Film Set in Wisconsin! [Video]

A New Family Film Set in Wisconsin!

Despite it being filmed in Toronto, there’s a brand-new movie coming to Netflix today with some proud Wisconsin roots. After failing to find success on Broadway, April (played by Disney Channel star..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:35Published
THE MAN WHO LAUGHS movie (1928) - Mary Philbin, Conrad Veidt, Julius Molnar [Video]

THE MAN WHO LAUGHS movie (1928) - Mary Philbin, Conrad Veidt, Julius Molnar

THE MAN WHO LAUGHS movie (1928) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a proud noble refuses to kiss the hand of the despotic King James in 1690, he is cruelly executed and his son surgically..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:43Published
Lenny Kravitz applauds daughter Zoe's activism in London [Video]

Lenny Kravitz applauds daughter Zoe's activism in London

Zoe Kravitz made her rocker father Lenny proud by joining protesters at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published