VEINS OF THE WORLD movie

VEINS OF THE WORLD movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Amra’s father Erdene is the leader of the last nomads opposing global mining companies digging for gold in the Mongolian steppe.

After his father dies in a tragic car accident, Amra sets out to continue the fight in his father's spirit – but with the tools of an 11-year-old boy.

Director Byambasuren Davaa ("The Cave of the Yellow Dog", "The Two Horses of Genghis Khan") celebrates her fiction feature film debut with drama VEINS OF THE WORLD, which she also scripted.

She was already nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary 2005 for "The Story of the Weeping Camel", sold to over 60 territories.

This is her first collaboration with BASIS BERLIN FILMPRODUKTION, who were also proud to be nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar 2019 for their film "Of Fathers and Sons".

CAST & CREW Director/s Byambasuren Davaa Cast Bat-Ireedui Batmunkh Enerel Tumen Algirchamin Baatarsuren Purevdorj Uranchimeg Producer/s Eva Kemme Ansgar Frerich Tobias N.

Siebert Writer/s Byambasuren Davaa Jiska Rickels