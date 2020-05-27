I Like Money Movie (1961) - Mr. Topaze

I Like Money Movie - Mr. Topaze - Trailer - (Digitally Restored) - Film Movement Classics Unwilling to sacrifice his principles, Auguste Topaze (Peter Sellers), a poor but proud French schoolmaster, loses his job after he refuses to alter the failing grades of one of students.

Seizing the opportunity to exploit his well-known honesty, actress Suzy Courtois (Nadia Gray) convinces her lover, the corrupt city council member Castel Benac (Herbert Lom), to hire Topaze as a managing director for one of his shady businesses.

But when Topaze learns he is being used, he cunningly turns the tables on Benac and makes off with all the money.

Seller’s first and only credited directorial feature, MR. TOPAZE displays the British comic genius at the peak of his powers alongside his future Pink Panther nemesis Herbert Lom and a stellar supporting cast that includes Nadia Gray, Leo McKern, Billie Whitelaw and Michael Gough.

Long considered a “lost” classic, MR. TOPAZE was digitally restored from the lone surviving 35mm prints in the BFI National Archive at the request of the British public.

Director: Peter Sellers Writers: Marcel Pagnol, Pierre Rouve Stars: Peter Sellers, Nadia Gray, Herbert Lom