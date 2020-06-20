mouton june teenth rally

Into sharp focus.

News 1's leigha mcneil has the story... nats they have rewritten history by excluding the lifestyles of black people the enslaved for decades fred prejean has been fighting for the removal of the gen mouton statue...nat with the current political climate others have joined prejeanwe want to use this event to call attention to ongoing police brutality and injustice in the country and we also wanna call attention to this jim crow era statue and the white supremacist beliefs behind it move the mindset member francesco crocco say the mouton statue does not represent who we are today in lafayette..he believes education is essential for all generationsso i bring my children so that i can help grow up a generation of anti- racist 'm really sad about racism and i want to change it as you can see i made the change stand out i want to change it francesc's 9 year old daughter emma crocco poured her peronality into her sign shes says she wants to be apart of the solution i know i do't have to but i want to support it..i think i's wrong that black people have to suffer like thisnats seeing the younger generations get involved with rallies like these make prejean hopeful for the futurenats for the folks who do't want to take the statue down they say we do't want you to destroy our history we do't wanna destroy your history we want to preserve the history but we want the whole history taught thanks leigha...originally the united daughters of the confederacy came to an agreement with the city in the 198's that stated the statue could only be moved if the city was trying to sell the land or if a new road needed to be built...but 16 people filed suit..and after the hearing was moved twice.

On august 17th th removal of the statue will be