Abhishek Kapoor Sushant was a highly intelligent but complicated guy
Director Abhishek Kapoor, who had launched late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bollywood with "Kai Po Che", has described him as a "unique gem" that needed "gentleness and care".
APD Abhishek Kapoor: #Sushant was a highly intelligent but complicated guy https://t.co/qQRAacNpOi 2 hours ago
Jolly Hoo Sushant was a highly intelligent but complicated guy: Abhishek Kapoor https://t.co/iwnSt2rAE4 2 hours ago
Online Bollywood #AbhishekKapoor who had launched #SushantSinghRajput with "Kai Po Che", has described him as a "unique gem" that ne… https://t.co/0vN1l7FrnZ 2 hours ago
樂趣味 RT @TelanganaToday: Sushant was a highly intelligent but complicated guy: Abhishek Kapoor https://t.co/xiXbDc6zoh 17 hours ago
Telangana Today Sushant was a highly intelligent but complicated guy: Abhishek Kapoor https://t.co/xiXbDc6zoh 17 hours ago
Razia Mashkoorرضیہ مشکور۔ रज़िया मशकूर Abhishek Kapoor: Sushant was a highly intelligent but complicated guy https://t.co/pd2wOmWgRH 18 hours ago
CanIndia News Editor Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor sheds light on a highly intelligent but "complicated" Sushant Singh Rajput… https://t.co/u4lvypAIjw 18 hours ago
YesPunjab.com (For Punjabi follow @BawaHs) #AbhishekKapoor: #SushantSinghRajput was a highly intelligent but complicated guy
https://t.co/znXrLRnSJV https://t.co/OqpEELbjTB 18 hours ago