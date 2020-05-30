|
|
|
|
ESSENCE #SayHerName Town Hall
|
Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 27:58s - Published
ESSENCE #SayHerName Town Hall
ESSENCE News &Politics Director Yesha Callahan talks with the Sisters of the Movement about police brutality and keeping their respective sister's names alive by not just becoming a hashtag.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
#BlackTransLivesMatter Town Hall
Join ESSENCE Associate Lifestyle editor Jasmine Grant as she speaks to Imara Jones and Hope Giselle about Black Trans Women, allies, and more.
Credit: Essence Content Duration: 10:23Published
|
ESSENCE Town Hall on News and Politics
ESSENCE talks with U.S. Congresswoman Val Demings and National Director at Black Voters Matter Tami Sawyer about voting and the current political climate.
Credit: Essence Content Duration: 35:10Published
|
|