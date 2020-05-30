Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ESSENCE #SayHerName Town Hall
Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 27:58s - Published
ESSENCE #SayHerName Town Hall

ESSENCE #SayHerName Town Hall

ESSENCE News &Politics Director Yesha Callahan talks with the Sisters of the Movement about police brutality and keeping their respective sister's names alive by not just becoming a hashtag.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

#BlackTransLivesMatter Town Hall [Video]

#BlackTransLivesMatter Town Hall

Join ESSENCE Associate Lifestyle editor Jasmine Grant as she speaks to Imara Jones and Hope Giselle about Black Trans Women, allies, and more.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 10:23Published
ESSENCE Town Hall on News and Politics [Video]

ESSENCE Town Hall on News and Politics

ESSENCE talks with U.S. Congresswoman Val Demings and National Director at Black Voters Matter Tami Sawyer about voting and the current political climate.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 35:10Published
ESSENCE Town Hall: The Killing Of George Floyd And The Aftermath [Video]

ESSENCE Town Hall: The Killing Of George Floyd And The Aftermath

ESSENCE Editors and Eboni K. Williams come together for an ESSENCE Town Hall as we discuss the killing of George Floyd, the Minneapolis protests, and more.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 33:42Published