Woman Takes Issue With Protesters at Juneteenth Rally
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 08:42s - Published
Occurred on June 19, 2020 / Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "2020 Juneteenth celebration, BLM rally in rural America and it's opposing views on BLM movement.

This was filmed in Greene County, a predominantly conservative county in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

A 42-year-old black woman enraged by an assembly of predominantly white people advocating for Black Lives Matter and Juneteenth.

This video raises the controversial topic of blacks against BLM, racism in rural America, and the few who stand with BLM in Greene County, Pennsylvania.

The end result was a large round of applause from the group opposed to BLM and a subsequent post on Facebook about this woman calling her a 'True Patriot.'"

