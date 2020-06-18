Protesters Topple Statues Of Controversial Figures In Golden Gate Park
Betty Yu reports on statues of Junipero Serra, Francis Scott Key and Ulysses S.
Grant in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park (6-20+2020)
Juneteenth Protest: Protesters topple Francis Scott Key, Junipero Serra statues in Golden Gate ParkProtesters topple Francis Scott Key, Junipero Serra statues in Golden Gate Park
