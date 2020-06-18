Global  

Protesters Topple Statues Of Controversial Figures In Golden Gate Park
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Protesters Topple Statues Of Controversial Figures In Golden Gate Park

Protesters Topple Statues Of Controversial Figures In Golden Gate Park

Betty Yu reports on statues of Junipero Serra, Francis Scott Key and Ulysses S.

Grant in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park (6-20+2020)

