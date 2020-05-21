Global  

Brazil: Crisis in the favelas amid COVID-19
Video Credit: BRUT - Duration: 14:37s
Brazil: Crisis in the favelas amid COVID-19

Brazil: Crisis in the favelas amid COVID-19

Brazil, the new epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, is home to millions living in extreme poverty.

Brut visited favelas in Rio de Janeiro, where COVID-19 has hit the country the hardest.

