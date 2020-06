Daily Punch - Ali Abbas Zafar to work on a superhero universe, Khaali Peeli might release on OTT platform

The whole world has gone for a spin in 2020 and Bollywood isn't immune to any of this.

After Sushant Singh Rajput, his teenager fan dies by suicide in Port Blair.

In other news, Karan Singh Grover finally opens up about leaving Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2