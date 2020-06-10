Global  

Man walks 75 miles in a day for hockey charity
Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:10s
Man walks 75 miles in a day for hockey charity

Man walks 75 miles in a day for hockey charity

"We had multiple fundraisers planned for the spring, that got canceled.

And this was a way to really raise those funds back to the foundation and give back to the community, so we were happy to do it.

"

FAVORITE CAUSES.TED WAYMAN IS LIVE IN MARIONWITH MORE.WHAT DID YOU DO ON YOUR FIRSTDAY OF SUMMER?HOW ABOUT WALKING 75 MILES IN 24HOURS?THATS EXACTLY WHAT DREW LAINEHAS DONE.MONEY FOR THE PENALTY BOXHE IS RAISING FOUNDATION WHICHHELPS HOCKEYPLAYERS, FAMILIESAND DRINKS MAKE ENDS MEET.DREW WALKED PAST 7 RINKS ON THESOUTH SHORE THAT AREBENFICIARIES OF THE FOUNDATION,ALL THE WAY FROM WEYMOUTH TOMARIONHE JUST FINISHED A FEW MINUTESAGO.



