Unity in the Community: Juneteenth Terre Haute Day

Juneteenth may have been on friday... but many have carried the celebration into the weekend.

Today was the first "juneteenth terre haute community day."

News 10's richard solomon was there.

He shares why this is so important to many in the community.

Richar} the only thing you're required to bring to this celebration is a lawn chair.

You can see behind me folks enjoying food and embracing the meaning of juneteenth.

Some i spoke with say this is exactly what the terre haute community has been missing.

Pk} on 17th and liberty streets in terre haute -- a special celebration.

The first ever "juneteenth terre haute day."

Everything you see is black owned and black organized.

And it's all to mark juneteenth.

"it means me.

I am juneteenth.

It was the day that we got our freedom to be people so it means a celebration of life.

It means everything to me cause it means history."

Daniel shouse is one of the organizers.

He says this was one of his childhood dreams to see in the community he grew up in.

"we are trying to show unity.

Terre haute is one big family place.

So we're all connected so it's important for us to show the youth unity.

And unity starts with the adults" this celebration is important right now more than ever -- according to shouse.

He says -- with protest and riots around the nation -- it's crucial for black culture to be shown for all the good it brings.

From the food... to black owned businesses... to guest speakers.

"this is our independence day."

Theo morgan helped shouse turn this dream into a reality.

"i don't care who you are what race you are lets just come out and celebrate terre haute.

It takes a community to build a community."

Shouse says it brings him joy seeing so many smile in his community.

"there's not just one color here we are all in this community.

This means everything to me.

I've waited my whole life for this moment."

The plan is to offer this event every year.

Organizers say they want to turn this area into a community center.

Reporting in terre haute, richard solomon, news 10.