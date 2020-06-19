Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York Healthcare Worker Spends First Father's Day With Newborn
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:58s - Published
New York Healthcare Worker Spends First Father's Day With Newborn

New York Healthcare Worker Spends First Father's Day With Newborn

COVID-19 kept a New York health care worker from welcoming his first child into the world, Elise Preston reports (1:58).

WCCO 4 News At 6 - June 20, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Swimming at Bennett Beach returned Friday [Video]

Swimming at Bennett Beach returned Friday

Friday marked the first-day swimming was allowed at Bennett Beach in Angola.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:09Published
Visitation To Long-Term Care Facilities Will Resume In New Jersey [Video]

Visitation To Long-Term Care Facilities Will Resume In New Jersey

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said as of Sunday, Father’s Day, long-term care facilities can start having in-person reunions with family members.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published
Families Find Ways To Celebrate Memories Of Dad On Father's Day [Video]

Families Find Ways To Celebrate Memories Of Dad On Father's Day

While Father's Day is a celebration for many, there are also families who have lost fathers. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports on how those families are coping.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published