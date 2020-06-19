New York Healthcare Worker Spends First Father's Day With Newborn

Swimming at Bennett Beach returned Friday



Friday marked the first-day swimming was allowed at Bennett Beach in Angola. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:09 Published 21 hours ago

Visitation To Long-Term Care Facilities Will Resume In New Jersey



New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said as of Sunday, Father’s Day, long-term care facilities can start having in-person reunions with family members. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:34 Published 1 day ago