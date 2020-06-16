Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Donald Trump Holds First Campaign Rally Since Beginning Of Coronavirus Pandemic
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:04s - Published
President Donald Trump Holds First Campaign Rally Since Beginning Of Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump Holds First Campaign Rally Since Beginning Of Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump on Saturday held his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic began; Omar Villafranca reports for CBS2.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Ahead of Trump Rally, Republicans Spin COVID-19 Metrics

Ahead of Trump Rally, Republicans Spin COVID-19 Metrics In the days leading up to President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the World Health...
FactCheck.org - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Pence says campaign looking at other venues for Trump Tulsa rally

Officials are considering other venues in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for President Donald Trump's first...
Reuters - Published

In U-turn, Tulsa rescinds curfew ahead of Donald Trump rally

Tulsa's Mayor GT Bynum says a curfew "is no longer necessary" ahead of US President Donald Trump's...
SBS - Published



Tweets about this

sallyspolitical

Sally's Political RE-ELECT PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP 2020: Trump holds MAGA Rally in Tulsa, OK-#PresidentTrum... https://t.co/2yDuKjuWx3 3 minutes ago

RanaKam68782523

Rana Kamran RT @ndtv: US President Trump holds fiery rally for first time in 3 months, staff test #coronavirus positive https://t.co/V98LPfaPzb https:/… 3 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV US President Trump holds fiery rally for first time in 3 months, staff test #coronavirus positive… https://t.co/fP2TPx5HRa 19 minutes ago

macikillman

Maci Killman RT @NEWS9: Thousands gathered Saturday for President Donald Trump’s first rally since the coronavirus outbreak shut down much of the countr… 20 minutes ago

NEWS9

News 9 Thousands gathered Saturday for President Donald Trump’s first rally since the coronavirus outbreak shut down much… https://t.co/JxvGRw8Y4c 20 minutes ago

haseebsl98

李子柒 Liziqi Trump Holds Fiery Rally For First Time In 3 Months, Staff Test Positive Trump Holds Fiery Rally For First Time In… https://t.co/zrn9r6z76t 21 minutes ago

Boomsha41924076

Boomshakalaka @realDonaldTrump @TeamTrump "In a shocking admission during his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally on Saturday night, President… https://t.co/GdomCcLvcw 41 minutes ago

saavytaylor1

For What It’s Worth... RT @FOX2now: For the first time in more than three months, President Donald Trump held an in-person campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.​ htt… 41 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Smaller Crowd Than Expected At President Trump's Tulsa Rally [Video]

Smaller Crowd Than Expected At President Trump's Tulsa Rally

President Donald Trump held his first campaign rally in months in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As CBS News’ Omar Villafranca reports, the crowd was much smaller than the campaign expected.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:54Published
'Refuse Fascism' Group Holds Anti-Trump Rally In Los Angeles [Video]

'Refuse Fascism' Group Holds Anti-Trump Rally In Los Angeles

A rally planned by Refuse Fascism, a group calling for an end to the leadership of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, took place in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:14Published
Trump on NFL protests: 'We will never kneel' [Video]

Trump on NFL protests: 'We will never kneel'

During his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday night, U.S. President Donald Trump said "we will never kneel" during the National Anthem or the flag.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37Published