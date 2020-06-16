|
President Donald Trump Holds First Campaign Rally Since Beginning Of Coronavirus Pandemic
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
President Donald Trump on Saturday held his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic began; Omar Villafranca reports for CBS2.
In the days leading up to President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the World Health...
FactCheck.org - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews
Officials are considering other venues in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for President Donald Trump's first...
Reuters - Published
Tulsa's Mayor GT Bynum says a curfew "is no longer necessary" ahead of US President Donald Trump's...
SBS - Published
'Refuse Fascism' Group Holds Anti-Trump Rally In Los Angeles
A rally planned by Refuse Fascism, a group calling for an end to the leadership of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, took place in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.
Credit: CBS2 LA
Trump on NFL protests: 'We will never kneel'
During his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday night, U.S. President Donald Trump said "we will never kneel" during the National Anthem or the flag.
Credit: Reuters Studio
