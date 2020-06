Juneteenth on the Vine draws hundreds to 18th and Vine District Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:06s - Published 5 minutes ago Juneteenth on the Vine draws hundreds to 18th and Vine District Juneteenth on the Vine drew hundreds of people to the 18th and Vine District on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this McKenzie Nelson RT @41actionnews: Juneteenth on the Vine draws hundreds to 18th and Vine District Story by @McKenzieMNelson 📷: @iamDSMITH86 https://t.co… 13 minutes ago 41 Action News Juneteenth on the Vine draws hundreds to 18th and Vine District Story by @McKenzieMNelson 📷: @iamDSMITH86 https://t.co/ebgMjwv3y1 35 minutes ago