Solar Eclipse 2020: Watch captivating images of the 'ring of fire' from across the country

India witnessed the annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020.

This is the third eclipse for this year after the first two lunar eclipses took place in January and June.

This is the last annual solar eclipse in India of this decade.

The solar eclipse started from around 9 am across India.

The eclipse will continue for over three hours covering 84 per cent Sun.Watch the full video for more.